Liverpool and Arsenal target Schalke's Meyer

Kolkata, April 27: Bundesliga side Schalke's Sporting Director Christian Heidel has confirmed that promising player Max Meyer will leave the side as a free agent in the coming season.
Meyer's current contract with Schalke is set to end this year and the club has confirmed that after holding talks with the German player, they have decided not to renew the terms and will let go the player as a free agent.
In recent years, Meyer will be the fourth big name after Sead Kolasinac, Joel Matip and Leon Goretzka to leave the Bundesliga side as a free agent.
"Max will definitely leave Schalke in the summer. We're dealing with this situation professionally," Heidel said.
"There were – and there won't be – any bad words from both sides; it's all been very amicable.
"The player is planning his future, we're currently planning Schalke's future, and our plans head in different ways."
Meyer has been in the news in recent times, especially with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool, showing interest in signing him.
Both the teams are currently looking for midfield additions in the summer transfer window.
There were reports that both the clubs had enquired about the 22-year-old German player who can operate as an attacking midfielder, forward or even in a deep-lying playmaker role.
Gunners are looking for a proper holding midfielder for years now and after a consistent low-key performance from the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.
The Arsenal board has reportedly made midfield recruitment a priority and is looking for a player who is good enough with the ball.
Liverpool, on the other hand, is also looking for the same after the departure of their star midfielder Philippe Coutinho and with one of their midfielders, Emre Can all set to move to Juventus next Summer, the Reds are eyeing a ball playing holding midfielder for which Meyer perfectly suits the bill.
Meyer had mostly been an out and out attacker since his playing days however since this season, Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco deployed him in the heart of the midfield with a holding role.
Many eyebrows were raised at first with such a strange decision. However Meyer slowly silenced his critics with his impressive performance and currently has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Bundesliga.
Meyer made his debut for Schalke as a 17-year-old in the 2012-13 season and since then has played over 192 matches for them. The German midfielder also has four caps to his name and has made 28 appearances this term, scoring and assisting once each.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.