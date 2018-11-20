Liverpool and Barcelona target Luka Jovic

Bengaluru, November 20: Europeean giants Barcelona and Liverpool are reportedly among the teams watching Eintracht Frankfurt loanee Luka Jovic.
The 20-year-old is currently on loan from Benfica at the Bundesliga giants and has made a huge impact in the Bundesliga, netting 12 goals in just 15 games.
According to reports in Europe, his form has caused some of Europe’s top clubs to take notice, with Barcelona and Liverpool monitoring the situation.
The reports claim that Jovic has €45m release clause in his current deal with Benfica, and the club are undecided whether to try and cash in on the striker or build a team around him.
Luis Suarez is the only real out-and-out striker option available to Ernesto Valverde at Barca and he is understood to be keen on securing some attacking depth.
Suarez is one of the best players in his position but he is not getting any younger and is not as consistent anymore as he used to be.
It is claimed that Valverde has his eyes on youngster Jovic as the long term successor of the Uruguay international.
Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp also does not have a plethora of competition at Anfield.
Roberto Firmino is the German's first choice up front and with speculation over the futures of Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi it is highly possible that Jurgen Klopp is eyeing reinforcements up front.
We have seen Firmino featuring in a deeper role this season and Klopp could permanently use him in the number ten role if he gets an out and out striker like Jovic who seems like a gem of a player in the making.
It might be tricky to get Jovic in January considering the fact that he is on a season-long loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica but we can surely expect plenty of interest in the player next summer.