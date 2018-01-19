Liverpool block Woodburn’s loan move in January

Bengaluru, January 19: Relegation-threatened Championship side Sunderland have dealt a big blow in their pursuit of Liverpool sensation, Ben Woodburn, as the Reds have reportedly rejected a loan move for the player with a view to have a strong squad in the second half of the season.
Sunderland recently appointed Chris Coleman as their manager after his resignation from the Wales National team sighting his failure to land a World Cup place.
The Championship club which was relegated from Premier League last season is currently in the relegation zone in the Championship and in a bid to save the sinking ship, the Welsh man wants some reinforcements in the attacking line-up and Woodburn currently tops the list.
Woodburn made his senior debut for Liverpool on November 26 last season when he came on as a 92nd-minute substitute for Georginio Wijnaldum in Liverpool's 2–0 Premier League victory over Sunderland and upon doing so, he became Liverpool's third youngest debutant of all time.
Also in September Coleman gave the attacker his international cap against Austria where he scored a stunner to open his international account.
Despite the strong performances, he could not land more game time under his belt at Merseyside this season as he has made just one 44-minute appearance for the Reds so far.
Liverpool boss Klopp had earlier agreed to let Woodburn leave Anfield on loan to continue his progress and to link up with former Wales boss Chris Coleman at the Stadium of Light.
However, after the departure of star attacker, Philippe Coutinho in a mega-deal to Barcelona and youngster Marko Grujic to Cardiff on loan this week, the Reds are now reluctant to lose Woodburn as Klopp thinks they could be left short of numbers in attacking areas.
Woodburn has featured 10 times for Liverpool's senior side but has only made one appearance for them this season, a Carabao Cup appearance in the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in September.