Liverpool eye Jasper Cillessen to solve keeper worries

Bengaluru, July 17: As Premier League club Liverpool is not confident about their goalkeeper Loris Karius, they are looking for a top goalkeeper, with Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen under the club's radar.
According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have made an offer for Barcelona goalkeeper Cillessen who is in a great form. Since joining the Spanish La Liga club in the 2016 summer transfer window, Cillessen has been serving as a second-choice goalkeeper. Till date, the Dutch shot-stopper has appeared in 21 matches for Barcelona including only two La Liga and two UEFA Champions League appearances.
Despite this, the 29-year-old goalkeeper, who has a contract with the club till the end of 2020/21 season, has preferred to stay at the La Liga club this season.
However, Cillessen has also opened for the transfer offers as he is analyzing the market. At present, he hasn't made any decisions as the Mundo Deportivo report believes the Dutchman is waiting to see the market condition in the coming weeks.
According to some reports, Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper and recently the Golden Glove winner of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Thibaut Courtois, can leave The Blues this summer. If it happens, then Cillessen's market can be wider and stronger.
Cillessen began his professional football career in 2010 as the Dutch club NEC academic goalkeeper. In the next summer, he moved to the top Dutch club Ajax. Gradually he modified himself as a strong goalkeeper and later, he was promoted to the first-choice goalkeeper until his move to Barcelona.
Currently, Cillessen is the no.1 jersey holder of Netherlands national football team. He has appeared in 40 international matches for the Netherlands.
Meanwhile, Liverpool's current first-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius is struggling to regain his confidence since a concussion in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.
In the recent pre-season game against Tranmere Rovers on July 10, where The Reds won by 3-2, Karius once again committed a mistake which is worrying the club.
Though Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is backing the goalkeeper, the club is also looking for a second option.
