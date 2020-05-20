Liverpool eyeing a raid on AS Roma again, a good deal?

Bengaluru, May 20: If reports in England are to be believed, Liverpool could be set for yet another major raid on Serie A giants AS Roma. The European champions have snapped up major signings like Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker from the Italian capital club in recent times and they could be set to return to Stadio Olimpico once again with a move for the Serie A side's biggest talent Nicolo Zaniolo.
The 20-year-old Italian international has been linked with Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Spurs in recent months but Liverpool have also now joined the race with AS Roma struggling financially and in desperate need to sell their best players.
The Serie A side announced debts of €278.5 million last week and it is believed that they are also set to lower their demands for Zaniolo from their previous valuation of almost £71 million.
What would Zaniolo add to Liverpool?
Liverpool particularly don't need to strengthen in Zaniolo's place but they are believed to eager due to the Italian's relatively low valuation this summer. Even with the coronavirus having a major impact financially on the clubs, the relatively bigger clubs like Liverpool are still financially very much secure and they are all believed to be looking for cut-price deals.
Roma already were a club very much in crisis and the coronavirus outbreak have made their situation a lot worse and selling Zaniolo could help them significantly. Zaniolo is a player with a lot of potential and is regarded as the future of Italian football.
He is most comfortable playing as a number ten but can also play on either flank and even up top. The 20-year-old boasts a really strong left foot and likes to cut in from wide areas when playing on the right flank. He is technically gifted and tactically aware which makes him stand out for his age.
The Italian international is an absolutely treat to watch on the ball thanks to his exceptional quick feet and dribbling ability. The 20-year-old has successfully completed 2.6 dribbles per game this season which is really impressive. He has also attempted 1.8 shots per game which shows that he has a hunger for goals.
The young Italian has averaged a passing accuracy of 83.3% this season averaging 1.2 key passes and 1 long ball. So, it is pretty much evident that the 20-year-old excels as a wide playmaker.
However, despite all his talent, a move to Liverpool does not make much of a sense for the youngster due to a number of reasons. The first one is Liverpool do not play a typical number ten in their system. Jurgen Klopp has opted for a midfield trio during his years at Anfield who offer more industry than creativity.
It seems unlikely that Zaniolo could find himself home in the Liverpool midfield as he is not tailor-made for that kind of game. Zaniolo does excel on the right flank as well but in that position, Liverpool have the irreplaceable Mohamed Salah.
The two wide players of Liverpool, Salah and Mane are both very much agile and are both regarded among the best players in the planet right now. Zaniolo also lacks the necessary pace which is needed in order to fit in Klopp's 'Geggenpressing' game.
Zaniolo might be one of the best young players on the planet right now but does not seem to be a good fit for Liverpool. However, Jurgen Klopp is arguably the best manager in the world right now and he is exceptionally good in transforming players in order to suit his system. But, from the players' perspective, a move to Manchester United or Spurs makes more sense as he would get a lot of first-team football at both clubs, unlike Liverpool.