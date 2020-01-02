Liverpool eyeing Eredivisie talent

Kolkata, January 2: Throughout the history of football, the full-backs have always been the most neglected and underrated players. But, in modern football, the importance of the full-backs are increasing day by day.
Managers like Pep Guardiola, Louis van Gaal and others have all been instrumental in reinventing the full-back position, but Jurgen Klopp with his Liverpool side has taken it to a whole new level. The Reds right now look like an unstoppable force and their full-back duo have been really instrumental behind their relentless display.
The Reds are blessed with a gifted full-back duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson which is the best in the world right now.
The full-back duo of the Reds have become the key source of their creativity. They both are excellent and intelligent crossers racking up assists week after week. The two are pivotal to how Liverpool perform as a team, but an area of concern for Klopp is that he does not have solid cover for either of the two. Even though Joseph Gomez and Ki Jana Hoever are there to deputise Arnold, there is not senior player to fill in for Robertson apart from James Milner.
Milner is 33 and in the long run, Liverpool cannot simply expect him to fill in at every position that needs cover and Klopp has reportedly recognised that as reports claim that the Reds have been monitoring Vitesse Arnhem left-back Max Clark as a natural cover for Robertson.
Clark has been exceptionally good in Eredivisie off late and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe including a number of clubs in the Premier League.
The 23-year-old has represented England at Under-16s and U17s level previously and England manager Gareth Southgate is also said to be closely following his development.
In almost every aspect, Clark resembles Robertson and it would be an excellent deal by Liverpool if they can bring the young full-back to Anfield. He has only 18 months remaining in his contract with Vitesse and could be available on a bargain.