Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool eyeing Eredivisie talent

By
Max Clark
Max Clark has been linked with many clubs across Europe. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, January 2: Throughout the history of football, the full-backs have always been the most neglected and underrated players. But, in modern football, the importance of the full-backs are increasing day by day.

Managers like Pep Guardiola, Louis van Gaal and others have all been instrumental in reinventing the full-back position, but Jurgen Klopp with his Liverpool side has taken it to a whole new level. The Reds right now look like an unstoppable force and their full-back duo have been really instrumental behind their relentless display.

The Reds are blessed with a gifted full-back duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson which is the best in the world right now.

The full-back duo of the Reds have become the key source of their creativity. They both are excellent and intelligent crossers racking up assists week after week. The two are pivotal to how Liverpool perform as a team, but an area of concern for Klopp is that he does not have solid cover for either of the two. Even though Joseph Gomez and Ki Jana Hoever are there to deputise Arnold, there is not senior player to fill in for Robertson apart from James Milner.

Milner is 33 and in the long run, Liverpool cannot simply expect him to fill in at every position that needs cover and Klopp has reportedly recognised that as reports claim that the Reds have been monitoring Vitesse Arnhem left-back Max Clark as a natural cover for Robertson.

Clark has been exceptionally good in Eredivisie off late and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe including a number of clubs in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has represented England at Under-16s and U17s level previously and England manager Gareth Southgate is also said to be closely following his development.

In almost every aspect, Clark resembles Robertson and it would be an excellent deal by Liverpool if they can bring the young full-back to Anfield. He has only 18 months remaining in his contract with Vitesse and could be available on a bargain.

More EREDIVISIE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue