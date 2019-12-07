Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool matches moved, Khalifa Stadium to host FIFA Club World Cup final

By
Khalifa International Stadium - cropped
Khalifa International Stadium, the home of Qatar's national team, will host the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final.

Bengaluru/Doha, December 7: Liverpool's two FIFA Club World Cup matches have been moved from Al Rayyan to Doha after the game's global governing body was forced to switch the venue for the final.

The new Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan was scheduled to host the European champions in a semifinal on December 18, in addition to the final and third-place play-off on December 21.

But the official opening of the 40,000-seat venue has been delayed until 2020 after FIFA failed to complete the relevant test events on time.

The matches have now been moved to the Khalifa International Stadium, which will now host five games in total.

The Khalifa International Stadium, which will host matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is also the home of Qatar national team.

"Construction at Education City Stadium is complete and the venue is now operational," read a FIFA statement.

"However, the necessary certification process took longer than expected and therefore the stadium was unable to host the required test events prior to the semi-final and final of the FIFA Club World Cup at full capacity.

"The priority is to ensure an enjoyable experience for all fans so it was decided to open the stadium at a later date."

Liverpool said club officials would visit Qatar in the coming days to inspect Khalifa International Stadium, "as per our protocols".

The tournament is due to begin on December 11, when Xavi's Al Sadd take on OFC Champions League winners Hienghene Sport at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

More LIVERPOOL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue