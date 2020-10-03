Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19

By Tom Webber
Sadio Mane
Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane against Aston Villa after the Senegal international tested positive for COVID-19.

London, October 3: Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, Liverpool have confirmed.

The Premier League champions said Mane has displayed minor symptoms and will enter quarantine for the required period, ruling him out of Sunday's meeting with Aston Villa.

Liverpool's next game after the international break is a Merseyside derby against Everton on October 17.

Mane is the second member of the Reds' squad to have contracted COVID-19, with new signing Thiago Alcantara also testing positive this week.

A Liverpool statement read: "Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

"The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."

More SADIO MANE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rashid Khan creates new record in IPL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More