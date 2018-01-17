Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet wanted by Napoli

Bengaluru, January 17: Jurgen Klopp surprised the world by naming Loris Karius in the starting XI of Liverpool ahead of Simon Mignolet and later it was reported that the German has decided that Karius will remain his first-choice between the posts for the second half of the season.
Considering the number of errors Mignolet has committed in goal at Anfield over the years, it is hardly a surprise to see Klopp opting for other options at his disposal but Karius hardly made a good impression of himself against Manchester City conceding a very sloppy goal.
Klopp confirms Karius as Liverpool number one
It is now being reported that Simon Mignolet is considering his options and looking for an exit from Merseyside in January.
Serie A leaders Napoli are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Belgian as they look to replace veteran former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina.
Don't give up... Gloves on, back to work! #LFC #YNWA 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/cL9tOgDoms— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) January 16, 2018
Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad claim that the Italians would be prepared to pay €20m to take Mignolet to San Paolo, where he would, in a spooky coincidence, replace Pepe Reina - just as he did at Liverpool in 2013.
Reina is out of contract in the summer, and has been linked with a reunion with Rafael Benitez at Newcastle in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, it is being strongly reported that these few months could be Karius' last chance to impress at Liverpool as well.
Since his arrival from Mainz two years back, the German has not made much of an impression and Klopp is reportedly looking to shore up his backline in sumer with a world-class keeper.
Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and AS Roma's Alisson Becker are both linked with a move to Anfield and Liverpool will have to spalsh the cash to bring either of them.