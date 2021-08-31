Liverpool hand Phillips new long-term contract

London, Aug 31: Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips has penned a new long-term contract with Jurgen Klopp's side.
Phillips came to the fore last term, appearing 20 times for the Reds in all competitions as they suffered a defensive crisis with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk both long-term absentees.
The 24-year-old played an integral part in Liverpool's Champions League qualification, starting 15 top-flight games and keeping seven clean sheets to secure a third-place finish.
Indeed, the Liverpool defender impressed as a stand-in and only lost two Premier League games in which he started, boasting a remarkable 73.3 per cent win rate that dropped to 39.1 per cent without him.
Phillips, who now sees Klopp's defensive options return to take his starting place, recorded a league-high 7.92 successful duels per 90 minutes among defenders and ranked sixth on the list for most duels contested per 90 minutes (13.05).
“I'm grateful for all the support towards me up until now, that I want to continue to try to repay that to them and just work as hard as I possibly can for this football club.”
On signing his new deal, he told the club's official website: "Obviously after last year, it’s really nice to get that reward from the club.
"I’m happy to be sticking around and being available if the club need to call on me again. I’m excited for the next chapter and just to see what that brings.
"It is nice that the club has shown me that recognition and hopefully I can bring more of the same with whatever opportunities come my way."