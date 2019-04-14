Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool have what it takes to win the Premier League - Milner

By Opta
Liverpool winger James Milner
Liverpool winger James Milner

Liverpool, April 14: James Milner is convinced that Liverpool have what it takes to get their hands on a first top-flight title in 29 years.

The Reds are locked in a pulsating battle with Manchester City for the Premier League trophy and face arguably their toughest remaining domestic fixture on Sunday when Chelsea visit Anfield.

Milner – who won the Premier League twice during his time with City – has seen enough from his team-mates, though, to suggest they can pip his old side to the trophy this season.

"I think we have what it takes," he said. "You have seen how we've improved over the past few years.

"You look at times this season when we have perhaps not played so well but still got results.

"We have great determination to keep going when things are not going well. So, it is all there – the quality is there – and it's a young team as well.

"It doesn't mean we will get over the line but we are getting closer each year and we've got a good chance. We just have to take care of our games.

"We are up against what a lot of people say is one of the best-ever Premier League teams in Manchester City, the players they have, the points they have.

"There is no tug of emotion from me towards City because I played for them. Just to win the league again would be amazing. I had a great five years there, won every trophy in England but my motivation now is to beat a very good team."

Liverpool are two points ahead of City at the Premier League summit but Pep Guardiola's side – who face Crystal Palace on Sunday – do have a game in hand.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SEV 3 - 2 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue