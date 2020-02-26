Liverpool keeping an eye on Ben White: Should Jurgen Klopp wrap up the deal in the Summer?

Bengaluru, Feb 26: Jurgen Klopp and company are keeping a close tab on the development of Brighton defender Ben White during his loan spell with Leeds United, according to reports.
The 22-year-old moved to Leeds United in the summer on loan with no obligation to buy at the end of the season. Since making the move, the 22-year-old has been making waves in the championship. He has played every available minute in the league this season, steering Leeds to second in the table and maintaining a second-best defensive record in the league.
White has played in 37 matches for the Whites this term in all competition and has maintained 1.8 tackles, 2.4 interceptions and 3.1 clearances per 90 minutes on average in the Championship (as per whoscored). His numbers have been pretty exciting as a young defender hence Liverpool have turned around their attention on him.
Apparently Liverpool's talent scout Andy O'Brien, an ex-Leeds player, has been watching White closely as he bids to assess whether the defender should be recommended as a future signing.
Brighton had valued White at £20m, but it could now rise up a bit thanks to his all-around performance and further interests from the sides like Leicester and Manchester United. Leeds too have shown interest in landing him but it still depends upon their promotion future.
Why signing him would be a good deal for Liverpool?
White looks an exciting prospect and could be an ideal addition for Klopp who always keeps faith in youngsters. The Reds have done some fine recruitment in recent times, with low-cost signings from lower-tier sides and the English defender fully fits the bill. Brighton are looking like they are interested in bringing the centre-back into their first team for next season but if Liverpool come calling it would be hard for them to keep the player.
Klopp already has two world-class central defenders in his first-team with Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk starting in almost all of Liverpool's matches this year with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren worthy back-ups for the first-team duo. But Lovren has earlier claimed that he could look for an exit in terms of regular football and if he leaves White would surely be a worthy option. He will not only be a signing for the long-run but might be some healthy competition for Gomez for a place alongside Van Dijk in Klopp's starting XI.