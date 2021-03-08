Liverpool linked with PSV forward Donyell Malen: Should Klopp get him this summer?

Bengaluru, March 8: PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen is reportedly at the top of Liverpool's wishlist of possible targets this summer but may face competition from Italian giant AC Milan, as per some reports.
Liverpool’s attack has not had the same cutting edge effect this season. Although Mohamed Salah is still among the goals the other forwards have been disappointing. Klopp could therefore jump in the market to solve the crisis in summer and as per the latest rumours, Malen looks like a name to keep an eye on.
Dolen's outstanding form so far
The 22-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in the Eredivisie, having flourished since leaving Arsenal’s academy. He has been involved in 36 matches for the Dutch giants this term, netting 22 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions. He also has averaged 3.5 shots, 0.8 key passes and 1.4 dribbles per game in the Dutch Eredivisie which looks to be quite impressive.
Playing style
Malen is primarily a number 9 but is just as comfortable playing out wide and as a secondary striker. His direct game and skill to flawlessly dribble past opponents make him a difficult player to deal with. At 22 he’s got plenty of time to grow but he’s also a regular in the Dutch national team so he’s clearly capable of playing at the highest level.
Transfer Fee
The Dutch youngster is currently under a long-term contract at Eindhoven until 2024 and PSV are happy to keep him for the time being. So it would take a significant offer from any of his potential suitors to get the deal done in the summer.
Should Liverpool get him?
Malen is a footballer with huge potential and Klopp has shown in the past that he can develop promising individuals into world-beaters. He has what it takes to add some much-needed competition for Mane, Salah, Firmino and Diogo Jota and could serve as an upgrade over Divock Origi. So getting him for an affordable fee could be a great move.