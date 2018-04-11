Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson confident of sealing Playing XI spot after return from Hull City

Bengaluru, April 11: Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is confident of making the Reds' first team when he returns from Hull City at the end of the season. Wilson was packed off to Hull as he was getting few chances with the senior Liverpool squad. He has scored four goals in the Championship in eight appearances and it looks like he has cemented his place in the Starting XI for the Tigers. After the last 4-0 win over QPR, Hull City are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.
"It has been massive, it's what I wanted," he said about his stint with Hull. "I was more than ready for senior football, so I just wanted to go there, I've been given the minutes I wanted and hopefully I am doing well so when I go back to Liverpool pre-season I can have a good go at it," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.
The 21-year old Welsh international, loaned to Hull City in the Championship, signed for Liverpool as a U-9 squad member and became a full-time member at Anfield at the age of 15. In Oct 2013, Wilson became the youngest debutant for Wales International beating the record of Gareth Bale at the age of just 16 years 207 days and he also was the youngest international for Liverpool.
He signed his first professional contract for the Merseyside club in July 2014 and scored his first goal for the Anfield in a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in 2014-15 UEFA Youth League, incidentally the goal that won Liverpool the match.
In the 2016-17 season, he was named as the U-23 Captain for the Merseyside and made his debut in a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn’t give Wilson a shot with the current trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firminho devastating teams. He subsequently sent him to the Championship. Although there was an air of discontent before the move as Wilson was refusing to extend his Liverpool contract due to the lack of chances, the Reds managed to convince him to sign an extension.
The move to Hull has not only given him game time but reinvigorated his international career after Ryan Giggs called him up for the recent friendlies against China and Uruguay. He even scored in the 6-0 drubbing of China.
Wilson is now confident of challenging for the senior squad when he returns to Anfield. It looks hard to get a place in Liverpool’s forward line but Klopp might give him a chance in the pre-season to judge him. He, along with Ben Woodburn, Ovie Ejaria, Curtis Jones and Rafa Camacho, are several Liverpool youngsters fighting for a spot in Liverpool’s first team.
Considering Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have broken into the first team, it does seem like a possibility with Klopp at the helm.
