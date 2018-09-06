Liverpool manager Klopp eager to sign PSG youngster Adrien Rabiot

Bengaluru, September 6: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) young central-midfielder Adrien Rabiot. According to reports, Klopp recently contacted Rabiot's agent and expressed the club's interest. Klopp is a huge fan of the 23-year-old French midfielder and even attempted to sign him during his Borussia Dortmund tenure.
Meanwhile, Rabiot is also a big Liverpool fan and has shown big interest to play in the Premier League in near future. Last October, during an interview with French radio station RMC, Rabiot said, "I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."
Meanwhile, Spanish giants Barcelona have also shown their interest in the midfielder whose contract with PSG is running in the final year. While the French club is approaching Rabiot for a contract extension with improved offers, he has rejected all of those.
After playing in several youth clubs, including Manchester City and PSG, Rabiot made his senior career debut for PSG in 2012 summer. Apart from spending a six-month loan to another French Ligue 1 club Toulouse (second half of 2012/13), Rabiot has served for The Red and Blues till the date. In PSG, Rabiot has appeared in 212 matches where he has scored 23 goals and assisted 16 more.
Prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia, Rabiot was in the news after he had reportedly written to the French soccer federation and asked to remove him from the reserve players list for the World Cup. French coach Didier Deschamps had not included him in the 23-member World Cup squad but enlisted him in the standby players, who could be considered in an injury or similar cases.