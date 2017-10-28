Liverpool and Newcastle set to battle for former Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas

London, Oct 28: English Premier League side Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise move for FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas, according to reports.
The 36-year-old goalkeeper left the La Liga giants Real Madrid two years ago to join Porto but has often been found himself in the firing line and recently has seen himself on the bench for their last two games, for his poor performances in training according to head coach Sergio Conceicao.
Conceicao hit out at the 36-year-old for not dressing his training sessions properly and defined why he opted to choose his other keeper 24-year-old Jose Sa ahead of the World Cup winner.
“He’s trained below what I demand,” he said. “The players know what my rules are, how I lead and that I demand that everyone is always at 100 percent in training.
“I have to be consistent in the locker room, regardless of whether the player’s called Joaquim, Manuel or Antonio. If I make exceptions, I lose the whole squad. So I won’t do that.
“I can’t close my eyes on two weeks of training that did not reach my expectations and Iker cannot understand this. He didn’t train with the energy that I demand.”
Cassias is one of the highest paid players on the team and reportedly the veteran keeper has not taken the criticism fairly and now ready to move from Portugal.
Porto too are believed to be ready to offload the player in January with extra concerns over their financial fair play guidelines and Liverpool is as of now have been emerged as the favourite contender. And with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius still struggling to impress at Liverpool, the Reds could emerge as a fascinating prospect for the Spanish keeper.
However, apart from the Merseyside club, Newcastle United are also believed to be interested in the keeper Rafa Benitez wants to add another top class keeper ahead of in-form Elliot.
Casillas just has a year remaining on his Porto contract and could be available in a cut short deal.