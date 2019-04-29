Football

Benitez tells Liverpool not to expect favour

By Opta
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez
Newcastle, April 29: Rafael Benitez warned former club Liverpool not to expect any favours when they visit Newcastle United in the Premier League.

With the title race going down to the wire, Jurgen Klopp's second-placed team face Newcastle on Saturday (May 4) looking to return to the top of the table.

But Benitez, who led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup triumphs during six years at the helm, said his side had no plans to help his former club.

"We will do what we have done the whole season and that's try to win the game," he said.

"We play at home in front of our own fans and we will try to do our best. We will be professionals.

"You have to remember that all the teams have 38 games to do what they want to do.

"It's my responsibility to look after Newcastle and if I was on the other side I would be expecting the opposition to do their best and the manager to try his best."

Newcastle are 13th in the table and have secured their Premier League status for next season.

Liverpool are a point adrift of leaders Manchester City, who host Leicester City in their next game on Monday (May 6).

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
