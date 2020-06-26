Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool are one of the best teams in Premier League history – Owen

By Dejan Kalinic

London, June 26: Liverpool will go down as one of the best teams in Premier League history, according to former striker Michael Owen.

Jurgen Klopp's side were crowned champions on Thursday (June 25) after Manchester City fell to a 2-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It marked Liverpool's first league title since 1990, and they are on track to set a record for most points in a Premier League season.

Owen, who scored more than 150 goals for the club across eight seasons, paid tribute to Klopp and his team.

"Quite unbelievable. They're such a good team, it's such a good club, it's been waiting for this moment for such a long time," he told Optus Sport.

"Jurgen Klopp, what an absolute legend of a manager he's gone down as. European champions and now they've got the one that they wanted all that time, Premier League champions, it's just what everybody's wanted for such a long time and I'm sure Merseyside is absolutely bouncing at the moment and so it should be.

"The players deserve immense credit, it's been a tough season but they've been far and away the best team, the stats will prove that, it'll go down in history as one of the best Premier League teams that we have seen.

"Jurgen Klopp, he's just taken this team to new heights so 30, 40 years ago when Liverpool had great teams, I think Merseyside is unbelievably proud of what they've got now."

Liverpool hold an unassailable 23-point lead atop the table with seven matches left to play.

More LIVERPOOL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBB 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue