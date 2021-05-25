Liverpool open to selling latest Anfield hero this summer: Should Klopp let him leave?

Bengaluru, May 25: Liverpool will reportedly sell their latest sensation Nathaniel Phillips this summer if they receive a considerable offer, as per the Sun. Despite his outstanding efforts this season, the English centre-back is unlikely to be a first-team starter at Anfield next season which is why he could be sold during this summer transfer period.
Phillip's impressive season
The 24-year-old was unexpectedly introduced to the first team set-up following long-term injuries to starting centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, plus regular backup Joel Matip. He, although struggled a bit at first, however, in the end, proved to be their cult hero.
He managed to give a good account of himself for Liverpool in this calendar year and is one of the big reasons behind Liverpool's late push for a top-four spot. He helped the Reds win back to back eight games keeping five cleansheets in the process by putting in a series of dominant displays alongside Ozan Kabak and Rhys Williams.
He has made 19 senior appearances for the Merseyside giants this term, netting one goal and securing one assist in all competitions. His defensive numbers also have been outstanding in Premier League and Champions League where he has averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 4.7 clearances per game in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season.
Should Liverpool let him leave?
The 24-year-old was thrown into the deep end only due to a massive injury in the first-team set-up. Next season Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are likely to be ahead of Phillips in his Anfield pecking order. Furthermore, the Reds are in pole position to land Ibrahima Konate from Red Bull Leipzig, which could push him further down in the order.
It is hard to believe Phillips would remain at Merseyside being a fifth-choice, hence the Reds are likely to approve his departure this summer. Although, it is understood that they would demand around £10million for his signature.
At 24-years of age can’t Phillips afford to have another season without the regular game, not when he should be entering his prime years. Liverpool won’t want that either and it’s best for all parties if they capitalise on Phillips’ high stake this summer.