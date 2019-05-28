Liverpool plot shock raid on Hull City for Simon Mignolet replacement

Bengaluru, May 28: Hull City veteran goalkeeper David Marshall has been identified as the surprise replacement for Simon Mignolet should the goalkeeper leave Liverpool this summer, according to reports.
Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for the Belgian keeper who has picked up only two appearances this season while another option Loris Karius is set to stay another year at Besiktas which has stressed the need for a number two to first choice Alisson Becker.
Although, Young Reds stopper Caoimhin Kelleher is being tipped for a bright future at the club and could be delivered the secondary role, but it is understood that as of now Klopp wants a veteran presence on board to allow the young Irishman to continue his development which have made them jump in the market.
Now according to reports, club sporting director Michael Edwards and his recruitment team have locked their eyesight on the Hull City veteran who could be available for free.
Marshall was brought in by Hull on a three-year deal, which is set to expire in the summer. While Hull City are determined on prolonging the contract, clouds over the future of manager Nigel Adkins has seen them put the talks on hold, which could be good news for Liverpool.
Marshall looks a decent option for the bench role at Liverpool given his experience in a long career at several big clubs, however, few could have expected such big clubs like Liverpool to be in the mix.
The deal right now might appear to be a strange signing, but it could actually make a lot of sense. Marshall would be likely to accept sitting on the bench week in, week out, and he would rarely be called upon which can't be maintained likewise for any other top keepers.
Marshall, who is a Scotland international with 27 caps to his name, has played in the Premier League before for Hull and Cardiff City in the past with only 53 appearances to his name in the English top-flight but as a whole, he has over 450 appearances in England for the three clubs combined.
The current season saw him be the first-choice at Hull, with Marshall keeping 11 clean sheets in the Championship, conceding 60 goals in 43 games.