Liverpool reignite interest in World Cup winner, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 30: The rumour mill is strong in England about Liverpool having reignited their interest in their long-term target Nabil Fekir who currently plies his trade for Spanish La Liga side Real Betis.
Fekir has always been a very highly rated footballer from a very young age and it is fair to say that he has not quite managed to achieve the heights that was expected of him.
A move to Liverpool now would be a make or break move for the career of the Frenchman but from the Reds' point of view, the risk is much lesser.
Fekir has not managed to impress on a weekly basis at Betis, but he has certainly improved drastically in terms of fitness missing just nine games in two seasons with injuries.
Considering the amount of quality and depth the Reds have in their attack, Fekir would be a risk-free addition. If the move works out, the Reds can be unstoppable once again and even if it does not, they will not be affected much as Fekir would ideally cost them almost one third of the money they were willing to spend for him in 2018.
Fekir is capable of playing either as a number ten or as a number nine and can also be deployed on either flank. Such a versatile attacker could prove to be crucial addition to the Reds.
With Roberto Firmino struggling for form for quite some time, Fekir could prove to be the potential replacement of the Brazilian in the false nine role.