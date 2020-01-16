Liverpool reject transfer approach from As Roma for attacker

Bengaluru, Jan 16: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has rejected an offer for attacker Xherdan Shaqiri in the January transfer window, after Serie A side Roma expressed an interest in landing the Switzerland international on loan for the remainder of the season.
Shaqiri has endured a frustrating time on Anfield, with injuries and intense competition in the offensive third limiting his opportunities, and it is thought he is interested in a chance to play more regularly. He has made just 10 appearances for the Premier League leaders in all competitions this term.
AS Roma reportedly approached the side about signing the Swiss this month, in order to make up for the loss of injured star Nicolo Zaniolo.
But Klopp reportedly has made it clear to the player and his agent that he will not split any member of the side until the end of the season, putting cold water on Roma's hope of landing him.
Has Klopp made the right call?
A loan deal to Roma could have been good for both parties as the Swiss international could have gotten more playing opportunities while Roma would have got a like for like replacement of Zaniolo. However, disrupting the side could have somehow weakened the Liverpool team, given they are still competing on three competitions in full swing.
Shaqiri might not be needed now, but an injury to Salah, Mane or Firmino would leave Jurgen Klopp short of options up front and then the former Bayern attacker would surely be needed. The 28-year-old is not seen as a regular starter but has shown that has can be an effective squad player, coming from the bench or involving during domestic cup ties.
He was excellent when he came on against Everton scoring in the 5-2 win, and with him having a winning mentality winning four league titles in his career, it would provide more leadership and experience to the side who are chasing their first league title in 30 years.
He is a persona that is effective having around, rather than letting go and surely Klopp has again made the right choice. Liverpool although may not stand in the player's way and could cash in on him in Summer but as of now, it is understood that he won't be sold in January at least.