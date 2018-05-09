Liverpool reveal surprise interest in Real Madrid's Casemiro

Bengaluru, May 9: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his interest in signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in the upcoming summer transfer window. The development, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, is to destabilise Real Madrid, who are vigourously chasing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
Sources say the interest in Casemiro is part of Klopp's mind games to unsettle Real before his team's Champions League final against the Madrid club in Kiev on May 26.
It could also be a revenge ploy for Real going after Salah, who is undoubtedly the best Liverpool player this season.
The situation also suggests that Liverpool might actually be interest in Casemiro. The Brazilian was not in the starting line-up of Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final, suggesting that something could be wrong between him and Real coach Zinedine Zidane.
The 26-year-old midfielder played exceptionally well for Real Madrid in the previous season and helped them win the Champions League. But this season, somehow his form has dipped a bit. Casemiro has made 44 appearances this season for Real Madrid and has scored on seven occasions for his side.
Casemiro will still be part of Zidane's plans for the final in Ukraine. He is considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now. He can play in the central midfield too for the sake of his side. Casemiro's positioning sense is better than most of the midfielders in the La Liga. That apart, he can provide good amount of long balls to the attackers of his side throughout the match. Casemiro's tackling ability too counts as one of his strengths. He is always the better man when it comes to ground duels and helps his side to get back possession and start a counter-attack. Casemiro has the ability to shoot from distance as well.
All these abilities make him and Liverpool a perfect match. The Reds desperately need a good midfielder in their squad to cope with the departure of Emre Can, who will move to Juventus at the end of the season. Noby Keita will join Liverpool next season but Klopp may be looking at other options as well given Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain's injury-prone nature.
Liverpool need someone who can hold the ball and create several chances for the attacking trio upfront. Casemiro is one of the best possible options for the Reds in the next summer transfer window. Now, we have to wait for some days to see whether the interest of Liverpool towards Casemiro is true or just a plan of Klopp to pile the pressure on his opponents before the final of the Champions League.
