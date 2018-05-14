Liverpool's Rhian Brewster set to spark transfer scrap

Bengaluru, May 14: Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster has sparked a Premier League scrap to land England’s brightest starlet.
The youngster who was one of the best players for the Three Lions in their FIFA Under-17 World Cup triumph and was also awarded the Golden Boot in the competition, seems likely to leave Liverpool at the end of the season with a host of clubs interested in him.
Newly-crowned champions Manchester City are watching Brewster’s contract situation at Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest.
They are prepared to compete with a host of German clubs for the 18-year-old, whose scholarship deal expires in the summer.
Jurgen Klopp wants Brewster to stay at Anfield and sign a new contract but the Golden Boot winner at the Under-17 World Cup has a number of Bundesliga teams looking to offer regular football.
Jadon Sancho has made a success of his move to Borussia Dortmund, who have been watching Brewster.
Meanwhile, Dortmund's rivals Borussia Monchengladbach who have taken England youngster Reece Oxford on loan from West Ham United, while RB Leipzig have ex-Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell on board and looking at the top English talent.
AS Monaco are also interested in taking him to the French league to make a name for himself in the same way Kylian Mbappe did before moving to PSG.
The final decision is set to rest with where the teenager reckons he can play regular first-team football.
Klopp named the youngster on his bench last season and he is seen as a star of the future well before he won the World Cup in India last October.
Liverpool have made encouraging sounds about using him next season instead of buying RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner for £90million but it seems that Brewster is eager to make his mark in the top flight soon.
Manchester City have been tracking Brewster’s progress themselves but his chances of breaking into the first team there are remote too.
Jadon Sancho and Barcelona’s Marcus McGuane have led the way for English youngsters this season to play abroad.
Dortmund have given Sancho game time, while McGuane has also made his Barcelona debut after moving from Arsenal’s academy.
We have to wait and see what Brewster decides on his future but he must make his move carefully.
