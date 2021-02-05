Liverpool's awful record against bottom-six in Premier League

Kolkata, February 5: Premier League champions Liverpool were looking impressive after back-to-back away wins at Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.
However a shock defeat at home that too against lower-tier side Brighton has once again put a big question mark on their title challenge this season.
Jurgen Klopp's men lacked creativity throughout the contest against Graham Potter's side as Steven Alzate’s solitary second-half goal made the difference.
Liverpool 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Alzate rocks toothless champions
This is their second consecutive defeat at Anfield this season after losing to Burnley earlier.
The Reds have had accumulated most points playing against the Premier League big-six however when it comes to the bottom six, they have somehow struggled for consistency.
Record against Bottom Six
Liverpool have played seven games against bottom-six this season and have won just once. That came against Sheffield United in the first half of the campaign.
The Reds have drawn four times against -- Brighton, Newcastle United, Fulham and West Brom.
Not only that they have scored just five goals in the process while leaked in six goals to put more question mark on their fragile backline.
With just 14.3 per cent win ratio against six bottom-placed Premier League, Klopp cannot expect to mount another title challenge.