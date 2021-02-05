Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool's awful record against bottom-six in Premier League

By

Kolkata, February 5: Premier League champions Liverpool were looking impressive after back-to-back away wins at Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

However a shock defeat at home that too against lower-tier side Brighton has once again put a big question mark on their title challenge this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men lacked creativity throughout the contest against Graham Potter's side as Steven Alzate’s solitary second-half goal made the difference.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Alzate rocks toothless champions

This is their second consecutive defeat at Anfield this season after losing to Burnley earlier.

The Reds have had accumulated most points playing against the Premier League big-six however when it comes to the bottom six, they have somehow struggled for consistency.

Record against Bottom Six

Liverpool have played seven games against bottom-six this season and have won just once. That came against Sheffield United in the first half of the campaign.

The Reds have drawn four times against -- Brighton, Newcastle United, Fulham and West Brom.

Not only that they have scored just five goals in the process while leaked in six goals to put more question mark on their fragile backline.

With just 14.3 per cent win ratio against six bottom-placed Premier League, Klopp cannot expect to mount another title challenge.

More LIVERPOOL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, February 5, 2021, 9:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 5, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More