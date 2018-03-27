Liverpool's Simon Mignolet ready to fight for spot in Playing XI

Bengaluru, March 27: Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has rubbished reports that suggested he’d handed in a transfer request at Liverpool after losing his place to Loris Karius. The Belgian says he is simply focused on trying to regain the faith of manager Jurgen Klopp. Over the last two years, Klopp has developed Liverpool into a great attacking team. But he has often been criticised over his failure to solve defensive problems and the shaky display of Mignolet at goal has not helped matters.
Since Pepe Reina left the club in 2013, Liverpool have struggled in the goalkeeping area. Simon Mignolet joined the club from Sunderland in 2013 but question marks still remain over his performance.
Prepping for the World Cup! ⚽🏆🇧🇪 #Russia #WorldCup #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/FM6b2bOFgy— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 25, 2018
New acquisition Loris Karius, who was signed from Mainz last summer, has overtaken the Belgian as the No 1 keeper of the squad. To make things worse, some reports say the German manager is on the look out for another goalkeeper in the summer transfer window to replace Mignolet and has identified English international Jack Butland as a potential signing.
In a recent interview though, Mignolet has insisted that despite uncertainty over his Anfield future, he will continue to fight for his place at Liverpool and will not hand over a transfer request to escape from being the deputy keeper.
Simon Mignolet is going to stay at Liverpool and fight for his place after losing the No 1 spot.— Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) March 26, 2018
Should he start over Loris Karius?! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z53yxgdhED
“Always the only thing you try to do is prove every time in training you are ready for when the chance comes along,” he said. “It is never easy of course because I have never in my career spent time on the bench, but it is how it is and the only thing you can do is try to change it, but it is never easy.”
The Belgian shot-stopper also claimed that he has already spoken with Klopp over the matter. “I’ve had a few conversations with the manager already and we have spoken about numerous things. You always have to be ready for when the chance comes along,” Mignolet added.
“That’s the only thing I can do so I try to stay professional in training, try to work as hard as I can, show that I’m ready for whenever the chance happens.”
Simon Mignolet insists he will not leave #LFC pic.twitter.com/AAWT2cc9qR— Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) March 26, 2018
Mignolet last played for the Kops in Liverpool's 3-2 FA Cup defeat to West Bromwich Albion in January. The keeper could start for his country against Saudi Arabia given that Thibaut Courtois is out injured due to a muscle injury.
