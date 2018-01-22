Liverpool set to rival Tottenham for Inter Milan's Brozovic

Bengaluru, January 22: Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool could go head to head for the signature of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this month, according to reports.
Brozovic has been surplus to requirements under new boss Spalletti and has fallen below the pecking order of Gagliardini, Valero and new addition Vecino as he has made only seven starts for Inter so far this term.
The Croatian international has a £45 million release clause in his current contract at the San Siro however recents reports say, the player has expressed his desire to move from San Siro and Inter are ready to accept an offer lower than his release clause.
It is believed that the Italian side is ready to let the player go for a fee in the region of £25 million and seeing his low fee, both Spurs and Liverpool have enquired about the player.
Liverpool have the cash to spend after the £142million sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and are eager to land a midfielder in the January window whereas Spurs who have suffered an injury blow are also looking for a midfielder who can support Dier.
Brozovic joined Inter in 2014 and has made 94 appearances for the club since, scoring 16 times.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly dismissed a bid from Spanish side Sevilla who tabled an offer for Daniel Sturridge to take him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.
The injury-plagued striker has lost his place in the Reds line-up and with World Cup on the horizon, he is looking for an option where he can get game time.
However, Liverpool are believed to be not ready to let him go after their sale of playmaker Coutinho and want to have a strong squad for the second half of the season.