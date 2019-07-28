Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool snap up Premier League record-breaker Elliott from Fulham

By Opta
Harvey Elliott

Liverpool, July 28: Liverpool have signed record-breaking teenager Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

The England Under-17 international became the youngest player in Premier League history when he appeared against Wolves in May aged 16 years and 30 days.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid reportedly expressed interest in the midfielder following Fulham’s relegation to the Championship.

But the Reds have won the race to make Elliott their second signing of the close season, following the arrival of Sepp van der Berg from PEC Zwolle.

Elliott made three competitive appearances in total for the Cottagers.

He could debut for the European champions against Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday and will be involved in the club's subsequent training camp in Evian.

Liverpool have not confirmed the length of Elliott's contract.

More LIVERPOOL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue