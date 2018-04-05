Liverpool target Julian Brandt extends contract with Bayer Leverkusen

Bengaluru, April 5: Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt, who has been a Liverpool transfer target for a long time, has signed a new contract with the German club, snubbing a move to Anfield in the summer window. The 21-year-old had been strongly linked with making a switch to Anfield for quite some time now.
Brandt has reportedly been one of the primary targets of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp since the beginning of the 2017-18 season but the move never materialized. The German winger rejected a move to Liverpool in the previous summer fearing he may not get enough game time under Klopp. Now with his contract extension deal at Bayer, it appears that Liverpool will have to look elsewhere to reinforce their attack options.
5 - Coming on as a substitute, Julian #Brandt has been involved in more Bundesliga goals this season (three goals, two assists) than any other player. Contract. @bayer04_en #BRANDT2021 pic.twitter.com/HrcaVQxxhr— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 4, 2018
Brandt looks set to represent Germany at the World Cup in June and Bayer feared that Brandt may be wooed away from the Bundesliga club following a good showing in Russia.
But despite interest from Liverpool, as well as Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Brandt has decided to commit his future at BayArena. The winger has extended his deal by two years, which ties him down to the club until 2021.
Our man of the hour, Julian #Brandt, had a few words to say after signing his new contract!#Brandt2021 pic.twitter.com/qkgfs6KS4y— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) April 4, 2018
And after contributing to 10 goals during the campaign, Brandt can’t wait to push on and challenge for big honours with his teammates.
He said: “I see that something really big is growing here. The recent contract extensions of Jonathan Tah and Lars Bender have shown that. We want to win titles.”
Search for the word 'Teamwork' in the dictionary and you'll see this goal by Julian Brandt. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ewvq88EGZv— FootyYapper (@FootyYapper) April 2, 2018
Brandt was hilariously sent home from training by Leverkusen boss Hiko Herrlich last week after turning up just hours after playing for Germany against Brazil.
The chief was delighted with Brandt’s commitment but didn’t want the player to risk burn-out, saying: “He really is a teacher’s pet. It just shows you how he is, but it was too risky.”
Brandt added: “It wasn’t something I’d planned to do, I just wanted to go. I wanted to be out in the fresh air.”
Julian #Brandt, we salute you!— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 4, 2018
✍️ #BRANDT2021 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nXOTRCEQc8
Brandt was reportedly the first target of Klopp but after missing out on him, he signed Mohamed Salah, who has been a massive hit at the club.
However, the Reds still need more depth in attack and that is why they remained interested in the German attacker. But now, a move looks unlikely.
