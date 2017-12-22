Liverpool target Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos

Bengaluru, December 22: Premier League side Liverpool have joined rivals Arsenal in the race to sign out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos during the January transfer window.
The Los Blancos paid €18million for the midfielder, €3million more than the player's release clause with a six years contract to sign the midfielder in the summer.
The young midfielder caught the eye at the Under-21 European Championship with Spain where he won the player of the tournament despite losing the finals 1-0 against Germany.
The midfielder also enjoyed a superb season in the La Liga last year with Real Betis where he completed the third most take-ons and scored twice along with two assists in 30 league appearances.
However, since his move to Madrid, the 21-year-old has made just two starts in total six-match appearances in the league and has played for just 188 minutes. The Spaniard is reportedly frustrated with lack of opportunity and wants a move out of the club either permanently or on loan in January.
And according to reports, while the clubs like Roma, Arsenal and AC Milan maintain an interest in the midfielder, it is Liverpool who are said to be the front-runners for the former Real Betis player.
According to Diario Gol, the Spanish midfielder's representative have already asked the Madrid board to let his client leave in January in order to continue his development and the agent has already held talks with both Arsenal and Liverpool.
In those talks, Jurgen Klopp has reportedly assured him of a better prospect and the player himself is also eager to accept the move.
Madrid, on the other hand, are not ready to let the player go permanently and are only ready to accept a loan deal for the player as the board expects a bright future for him at Bernabeu.
However despite everything, if they finally let the player go it will be disappointing for Madrid to lose the talented midfielder who just arrived at the club and that too just after a six-month tenure which could prove to be a big mistake for the Champions League winners.
Ceballos this season has scored twice on his debut in La Liga away to Alaves and recently netted a hat-trick for Spain U21’s against the Slovakia U21 team.