Liverpool midfielder Thiago tests positive for COVID-19

By Nicholas Mcgee

Liverpool, September 30: Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday (September 29).

Thiago missed Monday's 3-1 win over Arsenal and, according to Liverpool, has shown minor symptoms.

The club added that the Spain international is "in good health" and that his condition is improving.

First-team doctor Jim Moxon said: "It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test.

"We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he'll be back with us soon."

Story first published: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 0:18 [IST]
