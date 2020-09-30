Liverpool midfielder Thiago tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool, September 30: Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday (September 29).
Thiago missed Monday's 3-1 win over Arsenal and, according to Liverpool, has shown minor symptoms.
The club added that the Spain international is "in good health" and that his condition is improving.
First-team doctor Jim Moxon said: "It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test.
"We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he'll be back with us soon."