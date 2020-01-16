Liverpool to break club transfer record for wonderkid

Kolkata, January 16: Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment considering how well they have fared this season.
They have been absolutely relentless this season after missing out on the Premier League title last season by just one point.
They have 61 points in 21 games this campaign which is a new record across Europe's top five leagues.
Fixtures | Results | Points Table
The Reds look absolutely flying and it looks like a matter of time before they end their 30-year wait for the League title and they are also the reigning champions of Europe. And, it is worth to be noted that the Reds did not particularly spend a lot in the summer which is a big testament of the amazing work Jurgen Klopp has done.
It might seem that a team performing at such a high level hardly have any room for improvement but as per recent reports, the Reds could be set to smash their transfer record with a £107m swoop for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. So the question is whether they need him or not and the answer would be a big yes.
No matter how good you are, there should always be scope for improvement and that is the difference between short-term and long-term success.
Havertz is a special player which is easy to comprehend from the transfer fee that Liverpool are reportedly willing to splash for him. He is just 20 which means that he is at the perfect age to be groomed by an excellent manager like Klopp.
Although the German offers his best when deployed as a number ten, he can also slot in many other roles and that would mean priceless for Klopp. Liverpool do not have a natural number ten in their team for quite some time now since they sold Philippe Coutinho and with Havertz in the side, they would have much more creativity.
Havertz is one of the hottest prospects in the whole Europe and is wanted by almost every club. And, if Liverpool can bring him to Anfield, it would be a massive statement made by them that they intend to dominate England and Europe for years to come.