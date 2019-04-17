Liverpool to challenge Juventus for €25m rated Brandt

Bengaluru, April 17: Liverpool are prepared to meet Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt's €25 million release clause this summer, although they could face competition from Juventus for his signature, according to reports.
The German international is enjoying a stellar season in the Bundesliga after a switch in positions, masterminded by Bayer coach Peter Bosz, and has scored seven goals and clutched 14 assists.
He won the Bundesliga player of the month award in February after a shift into a box-to-box midfielder and reportedly it has alerted some of Europe's biggest clubs including Liverpool.
The Julian Brandt resurrection under @TheBoszLife has been intriguing.— Ted Knutson (@mixedknuts) April 10, 2019
Has been in the top 5% of creative passers and creating shots for teammates since Jan 1. Defensive output remains very low for a real "8" and moderately low for an AM. pic.twitter.com/b690sIYF3R
Liverpool though have one of the most dangerous front-lines in world football but certainly, Jurgen Klopp needs more top-class competition to his attacking department and Brandt with just a €25m price tag could be a useful addition for the squad.
Although the release clause will come into effect if Leverkusen fail to qualify for the Champions League this season. But with the Bundesliga side already seven points adrift of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt with only five games to play their hopes of keeping the attacker looks doubtful.
Brandt who has a contract till 2021 earlier while discussing his Leverkusen future, also hinted at the same suggesting that he could look for a better opportunity rather than agreeing to a new extension at the German side and the latest reports have only ignited the rumours further.
Liverpool are in the market for a new play-maker after Philippe Coutinho left the club last year. The Reds almost contracted his replacement last summer but a deal for Nabil Fekir was called off.
Acc to a report from Bild,#LFC are prepared to meet Julian Brandt's €25 million (£21.5 million) release clause this summer— Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) April 15, 2019
Klopp has recently found a system with Keita in the advanced role of front three, replacing the Coutinho role but having Brandt could give them another dimension in the attacking third.
Liverpool earlier in tried to sign Brandt as they looked to bolster their attack but with regular football not a guarantee at Anfield he chose to remain at Germany for the World Cup selection.
But with the player now making a name for himself, signing for Liverpool now looks to be a far more natural option with Champions League football.
Although he is unlikely to be directly slotted in the playing XI should he make the switch to Anfield this summer but the 22-year-old would surely be an incredibly useful asset for the German boss.