Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool to challenge Juventus for €25m rated Brandt

By
Liverpool to challenge Juventus for €25m rated Brandt

Bengaluru, April 17: Liverpool are prepared to meet Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt's €25 million release clause this summer, although they could face competition from Juventus for his signature, according to reports.

The German international is enjoying a stellar season in the Bundesliga after a switch in positions, masterminded by Bayer coach Peter Bosz, and has scored seven goals and clutched 14 assists.

He won the Bundesliga player of the month award in February after a shift into a box-to-box midfielder and reportedly it has alerted some of Europe's biggest clubs including Liverpool.

Liverpool though have one of the most dangerous front-lines in world football but certainly, Jurgen Klopp needs more top-class competition to his attacking department and Brandt with just a €25m price tag could be a useful addition for the squad.

Although the release clause will come into effect if Leverkusen fail to qualify for the Champions League this season. But with the Bundesliga side already seven points adrift of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt with only five games to play their hopes of keeping the attacker looks doubtful.

Brandt who has a contract till 2021 earlier while discussing his Leverkusen future, also hinted at the same suggesting that he could look for a better opportunity rather than agreeing to a new extension at the German side and the latest reports have only ignited the rumours further.

Liverpool are in the market for a new play-maker after Philippe Coutinho left the club last year. The Reds almost contracted his replacement last summer but a deal for Nabil Fekir was called off.

Klopp has recently found a system with Keita in the advanced role of front three, replacing the Coutinho role but having Brandt could give them another dimension in the attacking third.

Liverpool earlier in tried to sign Brandt as they looked to bolster their attack but with regular football not a guarantee at Anfield he chose to remain at Germany for the World Cup selection.

But with the player now making a name for himself, signing for Liverpool now looks to be a far more natural option with Champions League football.

Although he is unlikely to be directly slotted in the playing XI should he make the switch to Anfield this summer but the 22-year-old would surely be an incredibly useful asset for the German boss.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue