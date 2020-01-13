Liverpool to make £90 million bid for Barcelona winger, why they should avoid it?

Bengaluru, Jan 13: If reports in Spain are to be believed, Premier League leaders Liverpool are preparing to make a £90million move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. The World Cup winner has been a long-term target of the Reds. Jurgen Klopp has already missed out on him on a couple of occasions to Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona respectively as the German is reportedly looking to be third time lucky.
Barcelona overtook Liverpool for the signing of the talented winger in 2017 for a fee of £96.8m, potentially rising to £135.5m. However, it has particularly not worked for the player mostly due to his poor record with injuries. It is always a tough situation for a young player to settle at one of the biggest clubs in the world if he suffers consistent injury problems and that has been the case with Dembele as well.
Liverpool boast one of the most deadly attacking trios in the world in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. And, they have a decent cover in that area as well in the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Mimamino and a few other options. It would be surprising to see the Reds making such a huge amount like £90million for Dembele at the moment.
No matter how good a team is, there is always room for the betterment and Jurgen Klopp will know this more than anyone else. However, they should avoid splashing £90million for an injury-prone player like Dembele who could prove to be a costly mistake made by them. From the player's point of view also, the move hardly makes sense. Even if he manages to stay fit, it would be hard for him to get regular minutes ahead of the likes Salah and Mane on the flanks.
Especially, with younger talent like Jadon Sancho likely to be available for a similar amount, a move for Dembele makes even less sense. Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund sensation in recent months and he looks like a world-class player in the making. On top of that, he is English which would be another plus point for the Reds.