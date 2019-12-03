Liverpool Vs Everton: Three key battles that can decide the outcome of Merseyside Derby

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Liverpool have maintained their steady pace in the Premier League since the start of the season and they have shown an amazing mentality and determination in keeping the title race in their hands. The next game in their way is the fierce Merseyside Derby and despite the fact that Everton's form has been utterly shambolic this season, the derby is always a tricky game where passion matters more than things like form and momentum.
The Derby Day has always produced problems for Liverpool in the past and Marco Silva will be hoping they can pick up at least a draw when they visit their cross-town rivals. While Liverpool will be looking to keep their lead at the top by picking up three points yet again. In this article, we will discuss three-player battles that can decide the outcome of the game.
Lucas Digne vs Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has not been at his usual best this season. The Egyptian has struggled with injuries and his form has also seen a dip. The 27-year-old will be keen to return to his former self in the game that matters the most to the fans. He has always been a big-game player and there is every chance the Egyptian superstar shows his true colours on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Everton's most consistent attacking outlet is the left flank thanks to Lucas Digne. Despite Everton's poor run of form, the Frenchman has been ever-impressive for the Toffees attacking wise but this game will be a big test of his defensive qualities as well.
Sadio Mane vs Djibril Sidibé
Liverpool's best player this season has been Sadio Mane. The Senegal international has already scored 12 goals in all competitions this season for the Reds and poses a consistent threat to the opposition defence. He will be up against Djibril Sidibé who is yet to show his true colours since joining Everton from Monaco on loan. Mane will be a big test of the Frenchman's defensive qualities and of the whole Everton defence that has underperformed this season.
Richarlison vs Trent Alexander-Arnold
Richarlison has not been at his best form this season but he is a player who can create havoc to any defence on his day. Liverpool are without the services of Fabinho in defensive midfield with the Brazilian set to miss the next months with an ankle ligament damage and without him, they are vulnerable defensively. In fact, Liverpool's inability to keep clean sheets has been an alarming thing this campaign. Trent-Alexander Arnold is usually regarded as a rare right-back for his creativity but this game can test his defensive skills.