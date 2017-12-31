Liverpool vs Leicester City - Talking points

Bengaluru, December 31: Liverpool managed to end the calendar year on a positive note with a 2-1 win against Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday (December 30). The Foxes made life hard for Jurgen Klopp's boys but the Reds did just enough to overcome Claude Puel's side.
Leicester City took the lead very early through Jamie Vardy and then took a defensive approach but could not contain the Reds who have scoring for fun this season.
It looked like it was going to be one of those days for Liverpool. They created numerous chances in attack but in the first half were unable to take any, despite dominating the game.
However, in the second half, Liverpool took their chances and to be more precise, Mohamed Salah took his chances.
The Egyptian once again won the game for the Reds scoring a second-half brace and took his goal-tally to 23 in all competitions this season.
The brace from Salah meant that he is just one behind Spurs star Kane in the goalscoring charts in all competitions, and also a trails the England man by a single strike in the Premier League too.
Here are the talking points from the game:
Mohamed Salah - The matchwinner
Mohamed Salah proved to be the matchwinner for Liverpool yet again. What a season the Egyptian magician is having! Yes, he missed two chances to score in the first half but the ability to constantly put himself in positions to score means he is always likely to get one eventually.
However, Leicester were not that lucky in the second half as Salah scored two brilliant goals bamboozling their defence through his magical touch.
Well, there's one clear winner here...— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 30, 2017
Congratulations @22mosalah, you're today's @carlsberg Man of the Match! 🏆👊 pic.twitter.com/fTYzv9Bqsp
Van Dijk looks onto the big job he will have to do
If the pressure of becoming the most expensive defender in history was no enough pressure for Virgil van Dijk, the way Liverpool conceded the early goal against Leicester should be enough.
Pictures of him entering the stadium and taking to his seat before the game were prominent during the match previews, but he had barely settled when his new side gave him an indication as to why he was signed.
A poor pass out from the back by Joel Matip left Emre Can with too much to do to win the ball back, as Vicente Iborra intercepted and fed Riyad Mahrez who crossed for Jamie Vardy to tap in.
Virgil van Dijk finally touches down at his new home 😎😁 pic.twitter.com/93wlBRidUs— Kloppo (@klopps_reds) December 30, 2017
Liverpool are not far off from being what they aspire to be
Liverpool have lost just five Premier League games in the whole of 2017 which is usually the sort of record to win titles. That they are so far away from the top of the league is purely down to drawing far too many games.
It is often overlooked that they are still a very young side, and inexperience certainly plays a part in their failure to win matches as many matches as they should. It means there is something to work on still, and 2018 must see a more ruthless mentality emerge.
If it does, then with the talent they possess, sky should be the limit for the Reds.
The Reds sign-off 2017 with three points at home 👍 pic.twitter.com/gOHf1ZthFy— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 30, 2017