Football Liverpool vs Man United Live Streaming: Lineups, Schedule, PL Telecast and Where to Watch in India, UK, USA By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 20:22 [IST]

Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Liverpool and Manchester United are set to face off at Anfield in a highly anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, currently face pressure after losing their last three games across all competitions, causing them to drop from the top spot in the league. They remain favorites at home against a Manchester United side still struggling for consistency under Ruben Amorim, who has yet to achieve back-to-back Premier League wins with the Red Devils. United, however, are motivated after a recent 2-0 win over Sunderland and would likely welcome a draw to steady their form.

Liverpool worry about Joe Gomez's hamstring injury and the availability of Alisson, who remains sidelined. Mohamed Salah, with a strong track record against United, will be a key player for the Reds. United's main challenge is maintaining consistency and overcoming recent poor form with new coach Ruben Amorim.

The match holds high stakes for Liverpool to regain momentum and for United to climb the table, with Liverpool seeking to extend their historical dominance over their rivals at Anfield and United aiming to break a difficult run against them in recent years.

Liverpool vs Man United Lineups

Liverpool Starting XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk. Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Wirtz, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha

Man United Starting XI: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Diallo, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mainoo, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee

Liverpool vs Man United Live Streaming: Where to Watch PL Match on TV and Online?

UK

The game kicks off at 4:30 PM BST and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday (October 19).

India

The Liverpool vs Man United Premier League match will telecast on Star Sports network from 9 pm IST on Sunday. The live-streaming is available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

USA

The Premier League match can be watched on NBC Sports network from 11:30 am ET/8:30 am ET in USA and the live streaming is available on the Fubo app.