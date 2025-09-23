Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson is 'the Best Man for that job' - India star gets backing from Team Management

Football Liverpool vs Southampton Live Streaming: Where and When to watch EFL Cup match in India, UK, USA? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 23:15 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Liverpool vs Southampton Live Streaming: Liverpool will host Southampton at Anfield on Tuesday as they kick off their Carabao Cup journey.

The two sides are no strangers, having clashed three times last season, with Liverpool claiming victory in all encounters-including a quarter-final meeting in the same competition. Despite Southampton eventually being relegated, they provided moments of resistance, making each contest competitive.

Jurgen Klopp's squad arrives in buoyant form, having secured six straight wins across all competitions. Their recent triumph in the Merseyside derby against Everton highlighted a team hitting top gear, and Liverpool will be eager to carry that momentum into this cup tie.

While the Carabao Cup may not hold the same prestige as the Premier League or Champions League, Liverpool have a rich history in the competition. Klopp has emphasized the importance of the tournament, though he also plans to rotate his squad significantly in this round to manage workloads and give fringe players opportunities.

Southampton, by contrast, are struggling to find their rhythm this season. Sitting 19th in the Championship after a 3-1 defeat to Hull City on Saturday, the Saints have endured a seven-match winless streak in the league. Their only success came on the opening weekend, and new head coach Will Still is still searching for the right balance to stabilize the team.

Still, who arrived with an impressive record from his time in France with Reims and Lens, has faced challenges in translating that promise into consistent results. While glimpses of quality have been visible, Southampton's confidence remains fragile, and consistency on the pitch continues to elude them.

Tuesday's clash offers a testing scenario for both sides: Liverpool aim to continue their winning streak and rotate effectively, while Southampton must find a spark to halt their slump and prove they can compete against top-flight opposition.

Liverpool vs Southampton Live Streaming: How to Watch EFL Cup Match on TV and Online in India?

The Liverpool vs Southampton will be live streamed via Fancode app and website from 12:35 am IST on Wednesday (September 24), 8:00 PM UK Time on theSky Go, ITVX app on Tuesday. TV Telecast will be on Sky Sports and ITV1 channel. Paramount + will provide the live-streaming for the match from 3 pm ET in USA. The match can also be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video.