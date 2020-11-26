Liverpool want Ajax sensation, a good deal?

Kolkata, November 26: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced plenty of criticism for allowing Dejan Lovren leave the club without finding a proper replacement.
According to rumours in British media, Klopp is now looking at the January transfer window to bolster his options at the centre-back position and he has reportedly zeroed in on Ajax's Perr Schuurs.
It is rumoured that Ajax would be willing to sell their priced asset to Liverpool if their valuation of £27 million is met.
Liverpool got to have closer look on their target earlier this season in the group stages of the Champions League and the youngster had a good outing, though it ended in a 0-1 defeat for the Amsterdam-based side.
The defender has been making waves in his homeland for quite some time now and as a reward of that, he has been likened to both Matthijs de Ligt as well as Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk.
Though the Dutchman is not only physically imposing, he is also verycomfortable on the ball, reads the game well and incredibly mature for someone of his age.
Just 20, sky is the limit for Schuurs and Ajax's demands for their wonderkid looks reasonable. And, with Liverpool desperately needing a new centre-back, getting Schuurs from The Johan Cruyff Arena seems like an absolute no-brainer from the Reds' point of view.