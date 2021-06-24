Liverpool want Czech Republic wonderkid, a closer look at the player

Bengaluru, June 24: As per reports in England, Premier League giants Liverpool have stepped up their chase for the Czech Republic wonderkid Adam Hlozek. The 18-year-old Sparta Prague forward is one of the youngest players in Euro 2020 this time out and has been tipped for a big future in the game.
The Czechs have made it to the Round of 16 and will play a strong Netherlands side on Sunday as clubs across the continent will have their eagled-eyed scouts watching how Hlozek fares for his country.
Arsenal, West Ham United and Lazio are all believed to be interested in the signature of the next big thing of Czech Republic football but it is Liverpool who are currently believed to be leading the race and the 18-year-old looks like exactly the kind of forward who would suit Jurgen Klopp's system.
The youngster is capable of playing on either flank as well as a centre-forward and has all the physical, mental and technical aspects to look like a natural anywhere in the front three.
Hlozek has been regarded as a star for the future ever since he made his professional debut at Sparta Prague just months after his 16th birthday and he has not looked back since. In the 2018-19 season, he went on to play 19 games in the Czech First League finding the back of the net thrice while also creating three for his teammates. The wonderkid will turn 19 next month and by now, he has already made 85 first-team appearances for the Czech giants having scored 28 times while assisting 21 times.
It was the 2020-21 season during which Hlozek actually took his game to the next level. The 18-year-old finished the season as the league’s top scorer, despite missing four months of action through injury.
In total, he has scored 15 goals and got eight assists in just 19 League games. That is an incredible record on the face of things but looks even more spectacular when his age is considered. It is no wonder that his excellent performance has not gone unnoticed by Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Šilhavý as Hlozek has now earned four senior caps for his country.
Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 2 in, Hlozek has the physical presence of an old school centre-forward but he is far from one. The youngster used to be a right-winger by trade in his younger days and was eventually moulded into a number nine.
With his pace to burn and ability to take on defenders combined with his physical presence, Hlozek looks like a forward destined for great things. And, thanks to his versatility, the 18-year-old would be tailor-made for Liverpool as a worthy deputy to the front three with enough potential to eventually replace them in the side. It is understood that Hlozek could be available for just £15-17 million and for that amount, he could prove to be a daylight robbery.