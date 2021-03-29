Liverpool want La Liga star defender, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 29: The rumour mill is strong in England about Liverpool keeping an eye on the situation of Nacho Fernandez at Real Madrid.
The 31-year-old versatile defender, who has spent his entire career with his boyhood club, is reportedly attracting interest from AS Roma and Juventus in Italy while Liverpool are believed to be leading the race at the moment as Jurgen Klopp looks to tide over the injury crisis in defence.
The Reds have looked like a completely different team this season following their stunning Premier League winning campaign and much of that can be attributed to the fact that they have sorely missed the defensive rigidity of the last few seasons. Major injuries to star man Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, as well as Joel Matip's recurring problems, have deprived Jurgen Klopp of his most trusted defensive options for large periods of the 2020/21 campaign.
Nacho seems like a really sensible option for several reasons. The first and foremost is that he has spent his entire career at a club like Real, winning a host of accolades including four Champions Leagues and adding such amount of experience to the backline of Liverpool could take the club to the next level.
Very few players can play either at left-back or right-back equally well despite being a centre-back by trade, but Nacho makes it look easy thanks to his excellent ability on the ball and his strong weak foot.
He has been often used by managers as a reliable full-back option due to his skills on the ball and his willingness for making forward runs down his flank.
Nacho is an exceptionally fast and agile defender who is known for his work rate, endurance and strength in the air despite not being particularly tall for his position. He is also a very much accurate passer of the ball, be it long or short and that is evident from his passing success of 91 per cent.
Given that his contract is due to expire in 2022, a deal for Nacho could yet prove to be another Michael Edwards masterstroke as he would improve the Liverpool defence.