Liverpool want Ligue 1 winning midfielder, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 13: As per rumours in England, Liverpool are leading the chase for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.
There is also interest from the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and the player's former club Bayern Munich but at the moment, a move to Anfield looks more likely.
Liverpool's lack of activity in the transfer market has the major section of the club's fanbase very much worried following an underwhelming last season that was largely affected by injuries to key personnel as well as inconsistency.
Liverpool are yet to replace a vital player like Georginio Wijnaldum who made his move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer which has raised eyebrows.
However, Sanches could eventually arrive at Anfield this summer as the successor of the Dutch maestro.
At a very young age, Sanches caught the attention of the whole Europe at Benfica and eventually made a big move to Bayern Munich back in 2016. However, he struggled to live up to his price tag at the Allianz Arena and was labelled as just another failed wonderkid.
But, following a move to Lille in 2019, the Portuguese international has his career right back on track right now and proved to a key player for Christophe Galtier's side last season as the Les Dogues trumped mighty PSG to Ligue 1 title.
Sanches is a midfielder tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp's high-pressing high-intensity system and would be the perfect replacement of Wijnaldum at Liverpool and quite possibly an upgrade too.
The 23-year-old is a natural talent and when he is on song, he is a delight to watch. The former Bayern Munich midfielder has everything in locker to become one of the most complete midfielders of the game and just like Wijnaldum, he is technically gifted and can control the ball even in the tightest of spaces.
Sanches is not only excellent when he is on possession of the ball, but his defensive awareness, high work rate and willingness to cover every blade of grass makes him perfect for Liverpool's system.
Wijnaldum's role in the Liverpool side was pretty much reserved and he hardly tried risky passes but Sanches can also come up with something out of the ordinary with his long-range passing and ability to shoot from distance.