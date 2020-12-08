Liverpool want RB Leipzig starlet, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 8: If rumours in Germany are to be believed, Liverpool are eyeing RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as well as his team-mate Ibrahima Konate.
The Reds have struggled with injuries this season with first-choice centre-back duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both out.
Keeping in mind the Reds' recent success and ambitions, a centre-back looks like a priority signing when the transfer window opens in January.
And, looking at Liverpool's tendency of going for players whose signatures are not much contested for, it looks more likely that they would go for Konate rather than Upamecano.
Konate is an agile defender who has won an average of 3.6 aerial duels this season in Bundesliga and Liverpool would certainly benefit from his aerially ability especially in the absence of Van Dijk.
Konate is also excellent on the ball and would suit Jurgen Klopp's style of play. He likes to be involved in the build up as much as possible and would be an excellent defender for any manager who likes his team to build from the back.
However, one major concern regarding Konate is his persistent injury troubles. But, looking at the brighter side, Konate is just 21 and Liverpool's medical team is one of the best in the business. So, things can certainly change if the Frenchman moves to Anfield.