Liverpool want Red Bull Salzburg star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, June 3: As per reports in England, Liverpool are closing in on their second signing of the summer in a few days time in the form of Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka. The Reds have already brought in central defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Salzburg's sister club in Germany and Daka could be the next player Liverpool sign from the Red Bull franchise.
It is reported that a fee of just around £18 million will be enough Liverpool for Liverpool to lure the Zambian international away from Red Bull Arena and at that price, the 22-year-old could prove to be yet another masterstroke by Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards.
This has been an underwhelming season for Liverpool as they have finished the season trophyless and only managed to seal their Champions League spot for the next season thanks to a late upturn in form. While injuries have played a key role behind the Reds' change of fortunes, another factor that has also been crucial is their misfiring attack.
Liverpool's famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino failed to click like earlier seasons. While Salah still managed to score 31 goals across all competitions, both Mane and Firmino have been major letdowns with just 25 goals between them.
Diogo Jota's signing last summer has been a huge hit with the Portuguese international having scored 13 goals during an injury-plagued debut season at Anfield but in order to reclaim their position next season, Jurgen Klopp is rightly looking to add more firepower to his attack in the form of Daka, a player who has been a revelation in Austrian Bundesliga over the last couple years.
The 22-year-old has been with Red Bull Salzburg since 2017 but has become the key man in their attack following the departure of Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020.
The Zambian international enjoyed a pretty solid 2019/20 season during which he managed to score 27 goals and set up a further 12 in 45 games in all competitions. However, he has taken his game to a whole new level this time out having ended the 2020/21 campaign with a tally of 34 goals and 12 assists from 42 games.
At international level also, the fleet-footed pacy hitman has strived having found the back of the net seven times in 22 games for Zambia. Daka's exceptional form reportedly attracted interest from all across Europe and Liverpool winning the race for his signature and that too for just £18 million would be a massive coup.
Daka is blessed with a frame of 6 ft 1 in and although he is pretty decent aerially, his biggest strengths are his pace, technique and off the ball movement. The 22-year-old is a natural finisher, something Liverpool seemed to lack this season. Although Jurgen Klopp does not play a natural number nine in his system, someone like Daka can potentially make the German gaffer switch back to a 4-2-3-1 system, something he used more often at Borussia Dortmund.