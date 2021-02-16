Liverpool want Serie A defender, a good deal?

Kolkata, February 16: Liverpool's season is going from bad to and worse as it looks almost certain that they are set to surrender their Premier League crown at the end of the season.
And having already been knocked out of both cup competitions of England, the only way they can find some joy at the end of the campaign is by winning the Champions League and that would be a far cry given the kind of form they are going through.
Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that the Reds are already exploring every possibility to improve their squad ahead of the next season.
Liverpool's freefall continues
If rumours in England are to be believed, a player who has been identified as a top target by Jurgen Klopp is Torino defender Gleison Bremer and they believe they could land him for less than £10 million.
Just 23 years, Bremer has been a rare spark of light for Torino who are having a season to forget and are in the middle of a relegation battle. However, the Brazilian has still managed to impress at the heart of the defence and without him, things would have been a lot worse.
As the Brazilian pushes towards his prime years, there is room for rapid growth under Klopp who has a proven track record of helping players reach the true heights. L
iverpool acquire most of their top players around the 22 to 24 age-group and we have seen most of them achieving success and the same could be in the locker for Bremer.