Liverpool's Late Winner Against Burnley: Mohamed Salah Highlights Team Resilience

-myKhel Team

Liverpool's persistence paid off with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, thanks to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the 95th minute. Hannibal Mejbri's late foul provided Salah the chance to score, securing Liverpool's fourth consecutive win this season. This victory also marked Salah's 188th Premier League goal, moving him past Andy Cole into fourth place on the all-time scoring list.

Burnley faced a setback when Lesley Ugochukwu received a red card in the 84th minute. This left them vulnerable, and they suffered another stoppage-time penalty defeat, similar to their loss against Manchester United before the international break. Liverpool's current winning streak mirrors their successful starts in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

All of Liverpool's victories this season have come through late goals, showcasing their resilience. "It's a tough opponent today," Salah told Sky Sports. "We tried our best to play the ball between the lines, but it's tough to win. I'm glad that in the end we managed to win the game." The team is adapting well despite having new players in the lineup.

Arne Slot praised his team's adaptability as they integrate new players into their system. He noted that it takes time for newcomers to adjust but emphasised their commitment to making them comfortable on the field. Alexander Isak, a recent signing, was absent from this match but is expected to feature against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Slot confirmed that Isak would play at least 45 minutes against Atletico Madrid or Everton. However, he cautioned against expecting full matches from Isak just yet due to fitness concerns. Last season, Isak scored 23 Premier League goals for Newcastle United, highlighting his potential impact for Liverpool.

The Reds struggled with finishing at Turf Moor, scoring only once from an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.45. They could have used Isak’s prowess upfront to convert more chances into goals. Despite this challenge, Liverpool’s determination ensured they maintained their perfect start to the season.

This winning streak equals their longest run of league victories from last season, where they achieved three separate sequences of four wins each. The team’s ability to secure points late in games highlights their tenacity and fighting spirit under pressure.