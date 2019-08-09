Lo Celso to Tottenham: How does the Argentine fit Spurs' system?

Bengaluru, August 9: North London giants Tottenham Hotspur signed Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso on a season-long loan with option to buy as the manager Mauricio Pochettino keeps up his work to take the club to the next level.
The move for the Argentine playmaker as well as the other activities of the club have been quite a big statement from the Champions League runners-ups from last season.
The 23-year-old made a name for himself in the past couple of seasons first under Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain and then with Quique Setien at Real Betis.
The two managers did well to recognize the huge potential of the youngster but unfortunately Thomas Tuchel did not which was Real Betis trigger the option of signing him permanently on the cheap and eventually make a huge profit out of him by selling him to Spurs.
So, how does Lo Celso exactly fit at Spurs? Well, he is a player who can be used in a number of roles by Pochettino. The Spurs boss is never hesitant to try new systems and Lo Celso's move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will give him a big trump card to tinker his tactics.
Lo Celso is equally capable of playing as a number eight or a number ten. He can also play on the flanks and even as a centre-forward but his best positions are more centrally and Pochettino will probably not need to play him wide out or up front considering that he has plenty of options in those areas.
Christian Eriksen looks very much likely to stay at Spurs this season despite plenty of reports claiming that he was destined to move and with the Danish playmaker and now Lo Celso in the team, Spurs will have plenty of creativity in the middle of the park.
With Lo Celso and Eriksen both capable of playing deeper in midfield or in an advanced midfield role, Pochettino could ideally opt for a three-man midfield comprising of the duo along with new signing Tanguy Ndombele who is also a world class midfielder in the making.
Lo Celso is also capable of playing as a number six. In fact, his breakthrough at PSG was as a number six when Thiago Motta was injured. Ndombele is not particularly a defensive midfielder but more of a number eight, a perfect modern day box to box midfielder. There is also a chance that Lo Celso might be used in a number six role like a regista and Ndombele and Eriksen play along side him as the two box to box midfielders.
Pochettino's versatility is amongst the reasons why a move to Spurs’ bodes well for the Argentine. Poch likes to switch between systems and hence, he prefers players who can execute different roles. Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko among others are biggest examples.
There is also a possibility that Eriksen moves from Spurs for a non-English club after the British transfer window closes and Lo Celso will then be used as a direct replacement of the former Ajax star but With Eriksen in the side, signing Lo Celso could be the move Spurs needed to achieve big things like Champions League or the Premier League.