Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lockdown days: The best of La Liga on social media

By
Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos was one of the many La Liga stars involved in the charity fest.

Bengaluru, April 3: Spain remains in lockdown, yet  La Liga players and clubs are keeping themselves very busy and, more often than not, involving fans around the world.

With Spain still in a period of obligatory social distancing, La Liga players are staying home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But determined to keep fit, to raise money for charity and to continue interacting with fans around the world, their online profiles have been buzzing all week.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com takes a quick look through the best of La Liga players and clubs during the time of coronavirus.

Charity fest

Players from across La Liga supported a very unique event on Saturday night -- the La Liga Santander Fest.

It brought together a host of La Liga stars including Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Saul Niguez and Joaquin all from their own homes, as well as the likes of Rafael Nadal and some of the best musical talent not only in Spain but the world, raised over €650,000 to buy essential medical supplies to help combat COVID-19.

Reaching out to fans

Juan Carlos is a Sevilla season ticket holder currently in hospital being treated for the coronavirus but imagine his astonishment when he got a surprise phone call from none other than one of his Sevilla FC heroes, Franco Vazquez!

The Argentinian, known as ‘El Mudo' - ‘the silent one' - certainly did not stay quiet as he wished him all the best in his recovery over the phone.

Staying fit

One of the main challenges for La Liga players during this lockdown is, of course, keeping fit. Players have been sharing their workout routines on social media all week and some have been particularly unique!

Think of Valencia's Ezequiel Garay's dance while dressed as a tiger, or Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino's workout which involved lifting with his partner Lola.

Chat with fans

One trend over the past week has been for La Liga footballers to organise Instagram Live sessions, answering questions from fans and even chatting with other stars of the sport.

Real Sociedad's Adnan Januzaj and Alex Remiro organised an Instagram Live session to connect with their fans, while Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema ran one of his own and was even joined by Real Valladolid president Ronaldo for part of it.

More LA LIGA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 9:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue