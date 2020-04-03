Lockdown days: The best of La Liga on social media

|
Charity fest
Players from across La Liga supported a very unique event on Saturday night -- the La Liga Santander Fest.
It brought together a host of La Liga stars including Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Saul Niguez and Joaquin all from their own homes, as well as the likes of Rafael Nadal and some of the best musical talent not only in Spain but the world, raised over €650,000 to buy essential medical supplies to help combat COVID-19.
|
Reaching out to fans
Juan Carlos is a Sevilla season ticket holder currently in hospital being treated for the coronavirus but imagine his astonishment when he got a surprise phone call from none other than one of his Sevilla FC heroes, Franco Vazquez!
The Argentinian, known as ‘El Mudo' - ‘the silent one' - certainly did not stay quiet as he wished him all the best in his recovery over the phone.
|
Staying fit
One of the main challenges for La Liga players during this lockdown is, of course, keeping fit. Players have been sharing their workout routines on social media all week and some have been particularly unique!
Think of Valencia's Ezequiel Garay's dance while dressed as a tiger, or Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino's workout which involved lifting with his partner Lola.
|
Chat with fans
One trend over the past week has been for La Liga footballers to organise Instagram Live sessions, answering questions from fans and even chatting with other stars of the sport.
Real Sociedad's Adnan Januzaj and Alex Remiro organised an Instagram Live session to connect with their fans, while Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema ran one of his own and was even joined by Real Valladolid president Ronaldo for part of it.