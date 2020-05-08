Football
Lockdown Diaries: La Liga keeps engaging with societies globally

La Liga
In India, La Liga Football Schools is providing e-training to kids during the lockdown period.

Bengaluru, May 8: Despite the global sports calendar coming to a standstill due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the La Liga has maintained its commitment not only to football, but also to societal development, leading several high-profile solidarity actions during the confinement period, not only in Spain, but all over the world.

For example in India, the La Liga Football Schools is providing e-training to kids during the lockdown period.

Under the global 'La Liga se juega en casa' strategy ('La Liga is played at home,' in English), over €1.2 million has been raised for the acquisition of medical equipment, among other things.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at how La Liga has been engaging in numerous ways with societies globally during the COVID-19 crisis.

Charity music concert

Charity music concert

Among the most innovative and followed actions were the macro charity music concert La Liga Santander Fest, eSports tournament La Liga Santander Challenge and the Kick Covid FIFA20 tournament to raise funds for feeding America during the pandemic.

Furthermore, La Liga's focus during the COVID-19 crisis has not been limited to actions for huge audiences alone.

Social projects

Social projects

La Liga is taking part in the various ongoing sporting and social projects worldwide including the La Liga Football Schools programme in India.

The project aims to bring the passion for the sport into the homes of all its students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme has been further expanded to include children who may not be enrolled in the on-ground centres and has made training available to any interested child aged between 5-18 years.

E learning

E learning

La Liga's historic grassroots football development programme in India, LaLiga Football Schools is also providing e-training to kids during the lockdown in India.

LaLiga along with India On Track is organising 60 sessions a week and so far over 1,500 kids have already attended the programme from eight cities across India. This initiative is part of the global project taken up by La Liga Sports Projects Department called La Liga at Home.

Communicating digitally

Communicating digitally

La Liga Managing Director India Jose Antonio Cachaza, dwelled further on the projects, "As people all over the globe pledged to fight the pandemic, La Liga is committed to contributing towards the society through its various initiatives during an unprecedented period of difficulty and uncertainty.

"In India, we're communicating digitally with our students at La Liga Football schools that've seen more than 1,500 students so far who are being upskilled via various training modules that aim to bring the passion for the sport into their homes during such difficult times."

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
