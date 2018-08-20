Lopetegui and Perez divided over Vinicius Jr's role

Kolkata, August 20: Although Real Madrid’s transfer window was overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus and Mateo Kovacic going on loan on to Chelsea, Los Blancos maintained their galactico policy by roping in Thibaut Courtois in a swap deal.
However, it is their investment in young talent that has come under the scanner, especially the signing of Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr.
And the hierarchy of Madrid is reportedly divided over what role should the 19-year old have in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Julen Lopetegui is of the opinion that Vinicius needs more time on the ground to reach the standard that Real Madrid expects from a first-team player.
On the contrary, club president Florentino Perez believes Vinicius is ready to fill in the big void created by Ronaldo’s departure.
According to reports in Spanish daily Marca, Perez wants Vinicius to bring out the best in him and reach the level Neymar set during his time at Barcelona.
Perez expects Vinicius to have a break-through season like what Kylian Mbappe had with PSG last season.
Meanwhile, Lopetegui does not want to put too much pressure on the prodigious talent, and is not keen to rush him fast at the senior level.
Despite his noticeable performances in the International Champions Cup pre-season tour, Vinicius was restricted to the bench as an unused sub in Real’s 2-4 loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup at Tallinn.
But for the season, Vinicius is will remain a part of the first team and will not be loaned out some other club to see him gain those extra minutes.